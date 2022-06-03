Picks for Lightning vs. Rangers in Game 2 of Eastern Conference Final

The New York Rangers took a 1-0 lead in the 2022 Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 6-2 win in Game 1 on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. New York scored three goals in the second period and two more in the third to pull away from the defending champs. So let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 2 and make some picks.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lightning vs. Rangers: Game 2 predictions

Puck line: TB -1.5 (+200), NYR +1.5 (-250)

Goal total: 5.5 goals

Moneyline odds: TB -130, NYR +110

Goal total pick: Over 5.5 goals

The over hit by a wide margin in Game 1. There’s reason to believe this should continue to be a high-scoring series. The Rangers scored five of six goals at even strength. Really, the Bolts need to tighten things up on defense. Tampa Bay also needs to find its offense. That is a must in what is a very important game for the Lightning. Jon Cooper should make some adjustments and my guess is the Lightning come out and match the Rangers on offense.

The initial thought in Game 1 was both goalies will play at an elite level. Andrei Vasilevskiy has been up and down this postseason. So has Igor Shesterkin. Perhaps this is the game in which Shesterkin lays the egg and Vasilevskiy steps up? Either way, we’re going to trust the offense to be good enough to get to six goals in this one.

Moneyline or puck line pick: TB -130

The Lightning have a pretty lengthy streak of winning games in the postseason following a loss. We’re going to ride that streak in what is the most important game of their season. Going back home down 2-0 isn’t the end of the world, but the Rangers would have a TON of momentum. This feels like a slugfest where teams will trade blows and the more experienced squad comes out on top. Think Lightning 4-3 or 5-4 in regulation or OT. Don’t take that prediction and run with it. But know that this is the spot the Bolts steal home ice.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.