How to watch Lightning vs. Rangers in Game 2 via live online stream

ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast Friday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The pick will drop at 8 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Rangers jumped on the Lightning early in Game 1 and pulled away in the second period. The Lightning looked off after having way too much time between series. New York went up 4-2 in the second period thanks to a pair of goals by their “Kid Line” of Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko. Chytil scored twice to bring his postseason goal total up to seven. The Rangers would go on to win 6-2.

The Bolts should bounce back in Game 2. Brayden Point remains sidelined and is a concern if Tampa Bay drops Friday’s game to go down 0-2. The Lightning were fine on the penalty kill and only allowed two power plays. Tampa Bay was 0-for-3 with the man-advantage, which didn’t help much. Andrei Vasilevskiy will need to be better in Game 2 after being torched on Wednesday night.

Lightning vs. Rangers in Game 2

Date: Friday, June 3

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN+

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Keep in mind, however, that you’ll either need a cable-login with access to watch ESPN or a subscription to ESPN+. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can sign up for a monthly subscription to ESPN+ for $6.99 or pay $69.99 for a full year of access.