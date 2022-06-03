Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Friday, June 3

With an 11-game slate scheduled for Thursday, it should very well be an excited day for some baseball. This also means there are a ton of options to make the perfect lineup on the main DFS slate on DraftKings.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Friday, June 3.

Bo Bichette ($4,900)

George Springer ($4,800)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($4,300)

Santiago Espinal ($4,000)

The Blue Jays are finally starting to find themselves as they have been one of the hottest teams in baseball. In their last 10 games, Toronto is 8-2 and they’re in the midst of an eight-game winning streak. Their lineup has been a big streak and that’s with a few of their sluggers struggling a bit. Santiago Espinal has been great as he’s hitting .272 with three home runs and 22 runs batted in. Look for the bats to get going against Chi Chi Gonzales who will be making his first start of the season.

Astros vs. Royals, 8:10 p.m. EST

Jose Altuve ($5,000)

Yordan Alvarez ($5,000)

Kyle Tucker ($4,900)

Jeremy Peña ($4,300)

Houston is once again in the driver's seat for first place in the AL West. They’ve played great baseball lately and are 7-3 in their last 10 games. The Angels' struggles have given the Astros a comfortable first-place lead in the division. The Astros have one of the best lineups in baseball and that’s been shown this season. All these guys have swung the bat well as of late and should have a great start to this series with the Royals.

Rafael Devers ($5,400)

JD Martinez ($5,300)

Xander Bogaerts ($5,200)

Kiké Hernandez ($3,800)

Boston has struggled a bit this season, but their bats have not been the problem. Rafael Devers and JD Martinez have been two of the best hitters in all of baseball, while Xander Bogaerts hasn’t been far off. Against James Kaprielian, the Red Sox very well could be one of the top run-scorers in the MLB for the night.