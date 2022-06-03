Best MLB bets to consider for Friday, June 3

With a full 15-game slate scheduled for Tuesday, it should very well be an excited day for some baseball. There are some good MLB betting options available.

MLB picks for Friday, June 3

Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 (-110)

The Blue Jays have played their best baseball as of late as they have won eight straight games. Chi Chi Gonzales is starting for the Twins in this one and it’ll be his first start of the season. He likely won't make it to five innings as this Blue Jays lineup is not easy to pitch to.

Seattle Mariners ML (-125)

Coming off a good series win, the Mariners bats seemed to wake up as they scored 6+ runs in two of the games in their series with the Orioles. Along with their lineup heating up, they have their best pitcher on the mound in this one. Dane Dunning has not had the best season, so this could be a big Mariners win.

Boston Red Sox -1.5 (+105)

The Red Sox have their top guy in Nathan Eovaldi on the mound. While he hasn't been his best this season, tonight is a great chance for him to lower his ERA. Rafael Devers and JD Martinez have been two of the best hitters in all of baseball, while Xander Bogaerts hasn’t been far off. Against James Kaprielian, the Red Sox very well could be one of the top run-scorers in the MLB for the night.

Houston Astros ML (-140)

Houston is once again in the driver’s seat for first place in the AL West. They’ve played great baseball lately and are 7-3 in their last 10 games. Facing a lineup as strong as the Astros, Brady Singer will have some struggles. As long as Jose Urquidy can hold the Royals to three or fewer runs, this will be a big Astros win.

