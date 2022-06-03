MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Friday, June 3

The MLB has a busy schedule on Friday with every team scheduled to take the field, and the main DraftKings DFS slate will feature 12 of them. Below is a look at the top hitters and pitchers to enter into your lineup along with the best two value plays you can make.

Top Pitchers

Gerrit Cole, NYY vs. DET ($10,900) — The New York Yankees starter is the most expensive pitcher of the night with one of the best matchups you can get as a pitcher. Gerrit Cole will face a Detroit Tigers lineup that averages the fewest runs per game. He started 10 games in 2022 with a 3.12 ERA and threw a combined 21 strikeouts in his last two outings.

Joe Musgrove, SD vs. MIL ($10,600) — The San Diego Padres allowed 4 runs in the bottom of the ninth to lose to the Milwaukee Brewers, but they will put their top pitcher on the mound to even this series Friday night. Joe Musgrove will make his 10th start and has a 1.86 ERA this season and allowed just 1 run over his last two starts, a span of 13 innings.

Top Hitters

Mookie Betts, LAD vs. NYM ($5,900) — The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder will come into Friday with the second highest number of home runs with 16, knocking out 4 dingers in his last seven games. Mookie Betts also 8 hits over the last four games, spanning 17 at-bats and will get a matchup with Chris Bassitt, who has a 3.66 ERA over 10 starts with the New York Mets.

Jose Ramirez, CLE vs. BAL ($5,800) — The Cleveland Guardians third baseman leads the league with 52 RBIs and drove in another run Wednesday in a victory over the Kansas City Royals. Baltimore Orioles starter Bruce Zimmerman has a 4.53 ERA over 10 starts this season and allowed 15 runs over his last three starts, spanning 15.1 innings.

Value Pitcher

Shane McClanahan, TB vs. CWS ($9,600) — The Tampa Bay Rays starter has the fifth most expensive DFS price among pitchers on Friday night, but there is still plenty of value in this matchup. He will go up against a Chicago White Sox lineup that has the third lowest on-base percentage. McClanahan has a 2.01 ERA over 10 starts and allowed 2 earned runs over the last four starts in a combined 26 innings.

Value Hitter

Travis D’Arnaud, ATL vs. COL ($4,200) — Batters must love the road trip to take on the Colorado Rockies as they look to take advantage of higher elevation, and Atlanta Braves catcher Travis D’Arnaud did so last night with 3 hits, 3 runs 2 home runs and 6 RBIs including a grand slam. This was his second straight game with multiple hits, and he should have plenty of value in your DFS lineup on Friday night.