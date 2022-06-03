Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Friday, June 3

The MLB has a full slate of games on Friday with one afternoon game at Wrigley Field and the rest being played at night. After checking the player props available to sports bettors, here’s a look at three of the top options available to consider throughout the day.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Friday, June 3

Tyler Anderson, Under 4.5 strikeouts (-115)

The Los Angeles Dodgers starter has seen a higher-than-usual strikeout rate this season compared to previous years of his career, and his stretch of high-strikeout totals should come to an end Friday night. He will get a matchup with the New York Mets lineup that averages the fifth-fewest K’s per game.

Albert Pujols, Under 0.5 hits (+115)

The St. Louis Cardinals first baseman has a .210 batting average in his first year back with the organization, but he has been especially bad against right-handed pitchers in 2022. He will get a matchup against Chicago Cubs starter Marcus Stroman, who has a 3.95 ERA this season, and Pujols is hitting .132 against righties this season.

Austin Riley, Over 1.5 total bases (-150)

The Atlanta Braves third baseman has been fantastic at the plate recently as he goes into Friday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies with an 11-game hitting streak, recording multiple hits in three consecutive games. Austin Riley gets the advantage of playing at higher elevation and has recorded at least two total bases in five straight matchups.

