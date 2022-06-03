French Open live stream: How to watch men’s semifinals on Friday, June 3

We’ve entered the business end of the 2022 French Open with the men’s singles semifinals taking place on Friday, June 3. The two matches will air live on Tennis Channel and then on repeat on NBC. The semifinals can also be streamed on both Peacock and TennisChannel.com.

The first match will take place at 8:45 a.m. ET and feature No. 3 Alexander Zverev battling No. 5 Rafael Nadal. Nadal added another chapter to his longtime rivalry with Novak Djokovic when taking down the defending French Open champion in four sets on Wednesday. A victory here would bring him to the cusp of his 14th career championship at Roland Garros. Meanwhile, Zverev is coming off a four-set victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals and a win here would catapult him to just his second Grand Slam finals appearance.

The second match will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET and will pit No. 8 Casper Rudd against No. 20 20 Marin Čilić. This will be the first Grand Slam semifinal appearance for Ruud as he took down Holger Rune in the quarterfinals on Wednesday to get here. Meanwhile, Čilić endured a grueling, five-set challenge against Andrey Rublev on Wednesday and is looking to reach his first Grand Slam final since the 2018 Australian Open.

Below is a rundown of Friday’s schedule and DraftKings Sportsbook odds with the favored player listed first.

Schedule and odds

#5 Rafael Nadal (-360) vs. #3 Alexander Zverev (+280), 8:45 a.m. ET

#8 Casper Ruud (-230) vs. #20 Marin Čilić (+185), 11:30 a.m. ET