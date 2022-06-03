How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for June 3 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens with a new live episode coming from Value City Arena in Columbus, OH.

This is the go-home show to the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in two days and surprisingly, not a single Smackdown specific match has been officially announced for the show. We’ll see if that changes for tonight.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, June 3rd

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: FOX

Live stream: FOX.com/live or FOX Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura did battle with the Usos in a championship contender’s match on Raw this week, a match that ended in disqualification when Jimmy Uso used Riddle’s scooter as a weapon. We’ll see if a title match gets made for Hell in a Cell during tonight’s show.

In what what supposed to be a one-on-one encounter, Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey ended up teaming with Raquel Gonzalez to defeat Shayna Baszler and Natalya in tag team action. The champ doesn’t have a match scheduled for the ppv so we’ll see if a Rousey-Gonzalez match is in the works for this weekend.

Also on the show, Madcap Moss is set to return after getting “Pillmanize’d” by Happy Corbin several weeks ago. We also seem to be heading towards an Intercontinental Championship match between Ricochet or Gunther at either Hell in a Cell or next week’s show.