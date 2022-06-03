WWE Friday Night Smackdown comes live from Value City Arena in Columbus, OH, and the company is gearing up for its Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Sunday.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there’s always questions that surround each edition of Friday Night Smackdown. I’ll ask a few pertaining to tonight’s episode.

Hey Smackdown, uh, you do realize there’s a pay-per-view on Sunday, right?

We’re just 48 hours from the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in the Chicago area on Sunday and it’s not looking like the strongest of efforts the company will put out. Just six matches have been officially announced for the card and all of them are feuds being featured primarily on Monday Night Raw.

So where the heck is Smackdown in all of this?

The blue brand is in a really weird spot right now with undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns working less dates. The Usos are currently working a tag team title program against Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura, one that might not get resolved until after Sunday’s ppv. Smackdown Women’s Champion is currently without a challenger and may have to do a rematch with Raquel Gonzalez at the show. And the rest of the undercard is a bit of a mess right now.

Let’s hope they can get this moving both tonight and past the ppv.

Will Gunther vs. Ricochet be on the ppv?

A midcard rivalry that has, in fact, progressed is the feud between Intercontinental Champion Ricochet and Gunther.

Will we get a title match between the two at Hell in a Cell?

It’ll be an interesting contrast of styles as the more athletic and high flying champion will have to find a way to work around the more powerful challenger. One can hope this match will actually get time on a ppv.

Will Madcap Moss have a new look?

Madcap Moss has been off television for several weeks after former tag team partner Happy Corbin wrapped a steel chair around his neck and spiked the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale trophy onto it. Moss is set to return tonight and that begs the question of whether or not he’ll have a new look.

It was rumored last month that Moss would be repackaged with new music, new ring gear, and a new entrance upon his return and it makes sense. His gimmick of wearing suspenders with no shirt and telling jokes served its purpose during his alliance with Corbin but doesn’t work when trying to establish him as a credible singles star. We’ll see if any significant changes to his presentation are made tonight.