How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the June 3rd episode

After a month of getting bumped up due to the NBA and NHL playoffs, AEW Rampage returns to its normal time of 10 p.m. ET tonight with a special live episode coming from the Fertitta Center in Houston.

We’re five days removed from the Double or Nothing pay-per-view and the company is diving right into a busy month that will include the Forbidden Door pay-per-view with New Japan Pro Wrestling and the Blood and Guts special at the end of the month. Let’s see what they’ll have on tap for Rampage tonight.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, June 3

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

Tonight, will get the AEW in-ring debut of Athena as she goes one-on-one with Kiera Hogan. The artist formerly known as Ember Moon in WWE made her debut with the company at Double or Nothing when confronting TBS Champion Jade Cargill, igniting a beef that continued into Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. Before she eventually gets to the champ, she’ll start off by going through the Baddies and we’ll see if she can put down Hogan tonight.

With his feud with Sammy Guevara finally finished, TNT Champion Scorpio Sky will put his title on the line when battling Dante Martin. The challenger is tired of people touting his potential and wants to turn it into actual accomplishments. Also on the show, the Young Bucks will look to shake off their loss to the Hardy Boyz at the ppv when re-igniting their feud with the Lucha Brothers tonight.