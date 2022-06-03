Sun vs. Mercury: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online, picks & predictions

The Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury face off Friday in one of four games, set to tip off at 10 p.m. ET. The Mercury will play host to the Sun from Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, and CBS Sports Network will broadcast the game.

The Sun head into Phoenix after a huge win against the No. 1 team in the league, defeating the Aces in Las Vegas on Thursday night 97-90. Jonquel Jones had a huge game for the Sun with 20 points and was 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. The Sun will stay on the West Coast and head into tonight's matchup 7-3 and first in the Eastern Conference, right in front of the Washington Mystics.

The Mercury are in desperate need of a win Friday night, entering this matchup with a 2-7 record and ranking fifth in the Western Conference. Phoenix’s only two wins have come against team rival Seattle Storm, and the Mercury are ahead of only the Minnesota Lynx, who sit at 2-8 in the East. The Mercury will look to snap a six-game losing streak against one of the best teams in the WNBA. Center Tina Charles is coming off a big game against the defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky with 25 points. This is the third time this season Charles has eclipsed 20 points, and she’ll need to have another big game to keep the Mercury in this one.

Sun vs. Mercury

Date: Friday, June 3

Tip time: 10 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports App (with a valid subscription), WNBA League Pass, Sling TV

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Sun -7

Total: Over/under 162

Moneyline odds: Sun -300, Mercury +235

Best bet: Mercury +7 (-110)

The Mercury are struggling and searching for their footing after being projected to be one of the best teams this past offseason. They have had some ugly losses but are playing at home for the first time in two weeks. Phoenix is facing a Sun’s team which is coming off a game last night against the best team in the league. This is the perfect turning point for this Mercury team. Give me the home team and the points.

