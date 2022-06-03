Pick on the Moneyline of Diamondbacks-Pirates for Friday

The Pittsburgh Pirates enter their home series with the Arizona Diamondbacks riding high, having just swept the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road and will look to keep the momentum going on Friday with JT Brubaker starting on the mound.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Pittsburgh Pirates (-120 7.5)

Brubaker has surrendered two runs or fewer in four of his five starts this season, but is issuing 4.3 walks per nine innings with a 4.15 ERA and is not backed up by a lot behind him.

The Pirates and Diamondbacks both have had bullpen struggles with Arizona 25th in bullpen ERA at 4.40 and Pittsburgh 22nd at 4.18, but Pittsburgh’s 3.6 runs per game on offense is the fewest in the National League.

Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly will look to keep the bats silent as he’s allowed three runs or fewer in nine of his 10 starts with just three home runs allowed in 54 this season.

Despite having won three straight game’s, the Pirates pitching has had recent issues, giving up at least four runs in five of their last seven games.

The Arizona Diamondbacks lead the league in home runs per game away from home and will snap the Pirates win streak on Friday.

The Play: Diamondbacks +100

