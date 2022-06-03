Odds to win 2022 Finals MVP after Game 1

The Boston Celtics used a massive fourth quarter to stun the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals and take the early series lead Thursday evening. The Celtics now have homcourt advantage in the series and hope to get a commanding 2-0 edge heading back to Boston Sunday, while the Warriors look for the split in what has essentially become a must-win game.

Here’s a look at how Game 1 moved the Finals MVP lines for the matchup.

2022 NBA Finals MVP odds after Game 1 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Despite shooting 3-17, Jayson Tatum is now the favorite to win the honor at +125. He’s likely to bounce back from a poor Game 1 showing. Jaylen Brown has seen his odds increase from +1100 to +550, but the biggest risers are Al Horford and Marcus Smart. The Celtics big man broke out with 26 points in Game 1 and is now +1400 after starting at +9000. Smart has jumped to +1800 after initially being listed at +4500.

On the Golden State side, it’s been a hard fall. Curry has remained somewhat steady at +165, but Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are now at +8000 after starting at +1500 and +1800 respectively. One game doesn’t define a whole series, but the Warriors now desperately need to win Game 2 and take a game in Boston to have a good chance at winning the series.

