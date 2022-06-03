 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Odds to win 2022 Finals MVP after Game 1

We go over the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to win NBA Finals MVP after Game 1.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Finals - Game One
Al Horford of the Boston Celtics looks to shoot against Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics used a massive fourth quarter to stun the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals and take the early series lead Thursday evening. The Celtics now have homcourt advantage in the series and hope to get a commanding 2-0 edge heading back to Boston Sunday, while the Warriors look for the split in what has essentially become a must-win game.

Here’s a look at how Game 1 moved the Finals MVP lines for the matchup.

2022 NBA Finals MVP odds after Game 1 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Despite shooting 3-17, Jayson Tatum is now the favorite to win the honor at +125. He’s likely to bounce back from a poor Game 1 showing. Jaylen Brown has seen his odds increase from +1100 to +550, but the biggest risers are Al Horford and Marcus Smart. The Celtics big man broke out with 26 points in Game 1 and is now +1400 after starting at +9000. Smart has jumped to +1800 after initially being listed at +4500.

On the Golden State side, it’s been a hard fall. Curry has remained somewhat steady at +165, but Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are now at +8000 after starting at +1500 and +1800 respectively. One game doesn’t define a whole series, but the Warriors now desperately need to win Game 2 and take a game in Boston to have a good chance at winning the series.

