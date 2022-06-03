USFL schedule this week: Full list of games, kick off times for Week 8

We appear to have a two team race in the USFL now, as the Birmingham Stallions at 7-0 and the New Jersey Generals at 6-1 both have substantial leads in the South and North divisions respectively.

There are three weeks of regular season football remaining, so neither has wrapped up their divisions, but a win by the Stallions over the Breakers would wrap the South up for them, while a Generals win over the 1-6 Maulers and a Stars loss to the Panthers would give the Generals the North.

USFL schedule: Week 8

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals, Friday, June 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions, Saturday, June 4 at 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars, Sunday, June 5 at 12:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Houston Gamblers at Tampa Bay Bandits, Sunday, June 5 at 4:00 p.m. ET on Peacock