USFL schedule this week: Full list of games, kick off times for Week 8

We take a look at each matchup on the board in Week 8 of the 2022 USFL season.

By DKNation Staff
&nbsp;Isiah Hennie #10 of the Pittsburgh Maulers runs with the ball in the fourth quarter of the game against the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium on May 29, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Jaden Powell/USFL/Getty Images

We appear to have a two team race in the USFL now, as the Birmingham Stallions at 7-0 and the New Jersey Generals at 6-1 both have substantial leads in the South and North divisions respectively.

There are three weeks of regular season football remaining, so neither has wrapped up their divisions, but a win by the Stallions over the Breakers would wrap the South up for them, while a Generals win over the 1-6 Maulers and a Stars loss to the Panthers would give the Generals the North.

USFL schedule: Week 8

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals, Friday, June 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions, Saturday, June 4 at 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars, Sunday, June 5 at 12:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Houston Gamblers at Tampa Bay Bandits, Sunday, June 5 at 4:00 p.m. ET on Peacock

