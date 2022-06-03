USFL TV schedule for Week 8 in 2022 USFL season

The USFL regular season is closing in on the playoffs, as they have three games remaining and two teams have clinched playoff births. This weekend will bring the playoffs into clearer view, as multiple teams could be eliminated and many could punch their ticket to the postseason. But, there will be plenty of competition for those two remaining playoff spots.

The Friday night game on USA Network is also the most lopsided on paper, as the Generals, who have won six in a row, take on the Maulers who have only won once this year.

The most interesting game should be the Breakers vs. the Stallions on Saturday. The Stallions are undefeated at 7-0, but the Breakers, who are second to the Stallions in the South, are 5-2 and just 3-point underdogs. If the Breakers can pull off the upset, they clinch the second playoff slot in the South and have a chance to take over the lead spot over the next two weeks.

USFL TV schedule: Week 8

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals, Friday, June 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions, Saturday, June 4 at 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars, Sunday, June 5 at 12:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Houston Gamblers at Tampa Bay Bandits, Sunday, June 5 at 4:00 p.m. ET on Peacock