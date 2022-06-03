How to watch, what to watch for Maulers vs. Generals in Week 8 of 2022 USFL season

The USFL has three weeks left of regular season games and the playoff participants are starting to come into focus. The 6-1 New Jersey Generals have clinched a playoff spot and are closing in on the North division and a win tonight would give them the division title.

The Pittsburgh Maulers on the other hand are all but out of playoff contention with one win and six losses. As 9-point underdogs tonight, their chances are about as long as they can get.

How to watch New Jersey Generals vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

Game date: June 3rd

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Generals -9

Total: 41

Moneyline: Generals -425, Maulers +320

Best bet: Maulers

The Generals beat the Maulers 21-13 in Week 4, but they also haven’t beaten a team by more than 10 points this season. They should be able to beat the Maulers with ease, but history shows us that they aren’t going to blow teams out.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.