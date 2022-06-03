French Open results: Who is advancing to the finals in the men’s draw

The 2022 French Open is coming to a close with the men’s semifinals taking place on Friday at Roland Garros. The two semifinal matches take place at 8:45 a.m. and approximately 11:30 a.m. ET. The matches are airing live on the Tennis Channel, which can also be live streamed at tennischannel.com. They will air in replay on NBC starting at 11 a.m.

The first semifinal features No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev facing off against No. 5 seed Rafael Nadal. This is their tenth match against each other, with Nadal leading the series 6-3 — including four of five matches on clay. Nadal is a -360 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The second semifinal features No. 8 seed Casper Ruud facing off against No. 20 seed Marin Čilić. Ruud has won their two head-to-head matchups, which include a round of 32 win at the 2021 ATP Masters 1000 Canada on a hard court and round of 16 win at the 2020 ATP Masters 1000 Rome on clay. Ruud is a -230 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The semifinals are underway, and we’ll be tracking results as the final two men reach the final round of the 2022 French Open.

Men’s Draw

Semifinals results

#3 Alexander Zverev vs. #5 Rafael Nadal

#20 Marin Čilić vs. #8 Casper Ruud

Final matchup

TBD vs. TBD