When is the 2022 French Open men’s singles final

The final matchup is set for the French Open men’s singles championship. No. 5 seed Rafael Nadal will face off against No. 8 seed Casper Ruud at Roland Garros this Sunday at 9 a.m. ET. NBC will broadcast the title match and Peacock will air a live stream.

Nadal advanced to the final after No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev retired in their semifinal match. Nadal led 7-6 (10-8), 6-6 when Zverev suffered a brutal ankle injury and could not continue. Prior to that, Nadal beat No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic and now looks to win his 14th career title at Roland Garros.

Ruud advanced to the final after beating No. 20 seed Marin Čilić in four sets, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2. Ruud had seeded wins over No. 12 Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round and No. 32 Lorenzo Sonego in the third round. This marks Ruud’s first career grand slam final. This also will be the first time Nadal and Ruud have faced each other.