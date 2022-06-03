USFL standings heading into Week 8

There are just three weekends remaining in the USFL regular season before the top 2 teams from each division head to the playoffs in Canton, Ohio.

Birmingham Stallions are undefeated at 7-0 and lead the South Division by two games over the New Orleans Breakers (5-2). The Tampa Bay Bandits are 3-4, taking a step back last week when they lost to the New Jersey Generals.

In the North Division, the Generals remain in first place with a 6-1 record and are riding high on a six-game win streak. They are two games clear of the second place Philadelphia Stars. The Generals only loss is a 28-24 loss to the Stallions in Week 1. So far it looks like both teams are aiming for a rematch in Canton with the third and fourth place teams both at 1-6.

USFL Week 8 standings NORTH Team W-L-T PCT PF PA HOME AWAY DIV STRK STRK NORTH Team W-L-T PCT PF PA HOME AWAY DIV STRK STRK 1 Generals 6-1 0.857 152 118 3-0 3-1 3-0 W6 W5 2 Stars 4-3 0.571 176 177 2-2 2-1 2-1 W2 W1 3 Panthers 1-6 0.143 131 144 1-3 0-3 1-2 L4 L3 4 Maulers 1-6 0.143 92 164 0-3 1-3 0-3 L2 L1 SOUTH Team W-L-T PCT PF PA HOME AWAY DIV STRK STRK 1 Stallions 7-0 1.000 188 125 3-0 4-0 3-0 W7 W6 2 Breakers 5-2 0.714 167 128 3-1 2-1 2-1 W2 W1 3 Bandits 3-4 0.429 125 154 1-2 2-2 1-2 L2 L1 4 Gamblers 1-6 0.143 156 177 0-4 1-2 0-3 L6 L5

Both the Generals and Stallions have clinched a playoff spot, but there are two more up for grabs.

Playoff clinching scenarios

The Philadelphia Stars can clinch with a win over the Panthers this week.

The Michigan Panthers will be eliminated if they lose to the Stars on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Maulers will be eliminated with a loss to the Generals on Friday or if the Stars win their game over the Panthers.

The New Orleans Breakers can clinch with a win against the Birmingham Stallions on Sunday AND with a Tampa Bay Bandits loss.

The Tampa Bay Bandits will be eliminated with a loss to the Houston Gamblers on Sunday AND with a New Orleans Breakers win.

courtesy of NBC Sports

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.