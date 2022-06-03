 clock menu more-arrow no yes

USFL standings heading into Week 8

We discuss the USFL standings ahead of the Week 8 games.

By DKNation Staff
JoJo Ward #23 of the Houston Gamblers protects the ball while falling in the fourth quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Stars at Protective Stadium on May 29, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Patrick Smith/USFL/Getty Images

There are just three weekends remaining in the USFL regular season before the top 2 teams from each division head to the playoffs in Canton, Ohio.

Birmingham Stallions are undefeated at 7-0 and lead the South Division by two games over the New Orleans Breakers (5-2). The Tampa Bay Bandits are 3-4, taking a step back last week when they lost to the New Jersey Generals.

In the North Division, the Generals remain in first place with a 6-1 record and are riding high on a six-game win streak. They are two games clear of the second place Philadelphia Stars. The Generals only loss is a 28-24 loss to the Stallions in Week 1. So far it looks like both teams are aiming for a rematch in Canton with the third and fourth place teams both at 1-6.

USFL Week 8 standings

NORTH Team W-L-T PCT PF PA HOME AWAY DIV STRK STRK
1 Generals 6-1 0.857 152 118 3-0 3-1 3-0 W6 W5
2 Stars 4-3 0.571 176 177 2-2 2-1 2-1 W2 W1
3 Panthers 1-6 0.143 131 144 1-3 0-3 1-2 L4 L3
4 Maulers 1-6 0.143 92 164 0-3 1-3 0-3 L2 L1
SOUTH Team W-L-T PCT PF PA HOME AWAY DIV STRK STRK
1 Stallions 7-0 1.000 188 125 3-0 4-0 3-0 W7 W6
2 Breakers 5-2 0.714 167 128 3-1 2-1 2-1 W2 W1
3 Bandits 3-4 0.429 125 154 1-2 2-2 1-2 L2 L1
4 Gamblers 1-6 0.143 156 177 0-4 1-2 0-3 L6 L5

Both the Generals and Stallions have clinched a playoff spot, but there are two more up for grabs.

Playoff clinching scenarios

  • The Philadelphia Stars can clinch with a win over the Panthers this week.
  • The Michigan Panthers will be eliminated if they lose to the Stars on Sunday.
  • The Pittsburgh Maulers will be eliminated with a loss to the Generals on Friday or if the Stars win their game over the Panthers.
  • The New Orleans Breakers can clinch with a win against the Birmingham Stallions on Sunday AND with a Tampa Bay Bandits loss.
  • The Tampa Bay Bandits will be eliminated with a loss to the Houston Gamblers on Sunday AND with a New Orleans Breakers win.

