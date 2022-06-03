USFL standings heading into Week 8

There are just three weekends remaining in the USFL regular season before the top 2 teams from each division head to the playoffs in Canton, Ohio.
Birmingham Stallions are undefeated at 7-0 and lead the South Division by two games over the New Orleans Breakers (5-2). The Tampa Bay Bandits are 3-4, taking a step back last week when they lost to the New Jersey Generals.
In the North Division, the Generals remain in first place with a 6-1 record and are riding high on a six-game win streak. They are two games clear of the second place Philadelphia Stars. The Generals only loss is a 28-24 loss to the Stallions in Week 1. So far it looks like both teams are aiming for a rematch in Canton with the third and fourth place teams both at 1-6.
USFL Week 8 standings
|NORTH
|Team
|W-L-T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|HOME
|AWAY
|DIV
|STRK
|STRK
|1
|Generals
|6-1
|0.857
|152
|118
|3-0
|3-1
|3-0
|W6
|W5
|2
|Stars
|4-3
|0.571
|176
|177
|2-2
|2-1
|2-1
|W2
|W1
|3
|Panthers
|1-6
|0.143
|131
|144
|1-3
|0-3
|1-2
|L4
|L3
|4
|Maulers
|1-6
|0.143
|92
|164
|0-3
|1-3
|0-3
|L2
|L1
|SOUTH
|Team
|W-L-T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|HOME
|AWAY
|DIV
|STRK
|STRK
|1
|Stallions
|7-0
|1.000
|188
|125
|3-0
|4-0
|3-0
|W7
|W6
|2
|Breakers
|5-2
|0.714
|167
|128
|3-1
|2-1
|2-1
|W2
|W1
|3
|Bandits
|3-4
|0.429
|125
|154
|1-2
|2-2
|1-2
|L2
|L1
|4
|Gamblers
|1-6
|0.143
|156
|177
|0-4
|1-2
|0-3
|L6
|L5
Both the Generals and Stallions have clinched a playoff spot, but there are two more up for grabs.
Playoff clinching scenarios
- The Philadelphia Stars can clinch with a win over the Panthers this week.
- The Michigan Panthers will be eliminated if they lose to the Stars on Sunday.
- The Pittsburgh Maulers will be eliminated with a loss to the Generals on Friday or if the Stars win their game over the Panthers.
- The New Orleans Breakers can clinch with a win against the Birmingham Stallions on Sunday AND with a Tampa Bay Bandits loss.
- The Tampa Bay Bandits will be eliminated with a loss to the Houston Gamblers on Sunday AND with a New Orleans Breakers win.
