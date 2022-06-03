Alexander Zverev withdraws from French Open match against Rafael Nadal after ankle injury

No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev has had to withdraw from his French Open semifinal match against No. 5 seed Rafael Nadal due to a brutal ankle injury. Zverev severely rolled the ankle during the second set tiebreaker and is unable to continue competing. Nadal advances to the men’s singles final.

Nadal was favored coming into the semifinals, but Zverev was forcing him into an absolute grinder of a match. Nadal won the first set 7-6 (10-8) and the second set had gone into a tiebreaker as well. The match had already lasted over three hours and given how tightly battled it was, we very well could have been looking at an epic 5- or 6-hour match.

No. 8 seed Casper Ruud and No. 20 seed Marin Čilić are preparing to start their semifinal match. The winner will face Nadal in the finals on Sunday. This was Zverev’s second consecutive French Open semifinal appearance.