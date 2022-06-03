 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Alexander Zverev withdraws from French Open match against Rafael Nadal after ankle injury

Nadal advances to the finals after Zverev suffered a tough injury.

By David Fucillo
Alexander Zverev of Germany receives medical attention following an injury against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the Men’s Singles Semi Final match on Day 13 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on June 03, 2022 in Paris, France. Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images

No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev has had to withdraw from his French Open semifinal match against No. 5 seed Rafael Nadal due to a brutal ankle injury. Zverev severely rolled the ankle during the second set tiebreaker and is unable to continue competing. Nadal advances to the men’s singles final.

Nadal was favored coming into the semifinals, but Zverev was forcing him into an absolute grinder of a match. Nadal won the first set 7-6 (10-8) and the second set had gone into a tiebreaker as well. The match had already lasted over three hours and given how tightly battled it was, we very well could have been looking at an epic 5- or 6-hour match.

No. 8 seed Casper Ruud and No. 20 seed Marin Čilić are preparing to start their semifinal match. The winner will face Nadal in the finals on Sunday. This was Zverev’s second consecutive French Open semifinal appearance.

