WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Friday, June 3

The WNBA is back Friday night with another jam-packed game slate, starting with the New York Liberty battling the Washington Mystics to start off the evening. They’ll tip at 7 p.m. ET, with Dallas Wings and Seattle Storm capping off the night with a 10:00 p.m. start time.

One of the better matchups in the Western Conference, the Storm (5-3) are on a four-game winning streak following a rocky start to the season. But Dallas (5-4) brings one of the league’s brightest young stars in Arike Ogunbowale. Though the Storm sit happily with a 5-1 home record, each of their losses has come from within the loaded Western Conference this season. The Storm are -265 favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Wings a +215 underdog.

Legendary point guard Sue Bird has been out since May 20 after entering COVID-19 protocols, but a bit of fortunate scheduling saw the lowly New York Liberty as their opponent for both of the last two games who hold the second-worst record in the league. Jewell Lloyd and Breanna Stewart combined for 88 total points over the last two matchups, accounting for more than 50% of the team’s scoring total of 171 to help secure back-to-back wins without their starting point guard in the mix.

The Wings (5-4) will look to snap a two-game losing streak, and sit just behind the Storm as the No. 3 team in the Western Conference. Dallas has won four of their six games on the road, including road victories over the Washington Mystics and Connecticut Sun who sit atop the East. Ogunbowale leads the team with an average of 18.4 points per game this season, ranking fifth in the WNBA, and leads the league in three-point attempts per game (7.9). As a whole Dallas is shooting 36.8% from downtown, which could help their cause.

Here’s a look at the full WNBA schedule on the slate for Friday night. Odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

WNBA schedule: Friday, June 3

Liberty vs. Mystics

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channels: NBCSports Washington, YES Network

Live stream: WNBA League Pass

Spread: Washington -12

Total: 154

Moneyline: Mystics -800, Liberty +550

Sky vs. Dream

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channels: Ballys Sports Southeast, Marquee

Live stream: WNBA League Pass

Spread: Chicago -4.5

Total: 155

Moneyline: Chicago -180, Atlanta +155

Sun vs. Mercury

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: WNBA League Pass

Spread: Connecticut -5.5

Total: 162

Moneyline: Connecticut -235, Phoenix +190

Wings vs. Storm

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: KZJO, Ballys Sports Southwest

Live stream: Amazon Prime

Spread: Seattle -6

Total: 160

Moneyline: Seattle -265, Dallas +215