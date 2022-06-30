 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rookie quarterback dynasty rankings for 2022 fantasy football

Kenny Pickett and Desmond Ridder sit atop the 2022 quarterback fantasy football dynasty rankings. Will they make an impact for your team this season?

By Chet Gresham
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) participates in minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL season is champing at the bit to get out of the gates and so are we here at DKNation. Today we will look at rookie dynasty QB rankings. This, as we heard over and over, was a weak year for quarterbacks in the NFL Draft. Of course, that doesn’t mean a signal caller or two won’t come out of this year to become one of the best in the league.

At this point in the year, there are a handful of rookie QBs that have a real chance to start this season. Kenny Pickett for the Steelers, Matt Corral for Carolina and Desmond Ridder for the Falcons. Of course, Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield are also still in the conversation as well. The wildcard is Malik Willis, who has the attributes to be a fantasy football star. If you are set at quarterback, but want a developmental guy with high upside, Willis is the pick.

2022 QB dynasty rookie rankings

RK PLAYER NAME TEAM POS
1 Kenny Pickett PIT QB
2 Malik Willis TEN QB
3 Matt Corral CAR QB
4 Desmond Ridder ATL QB
5 Sam Howell WAS QB
6 Carson Strong PHI QB
7 Bailey Zappe NE QB
8 Skylar Thompson MIA QB

