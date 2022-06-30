Rookie quarterback dynasty rankings for 2022 fantasy football

The 2022 NFL season is champing at the bit to get out of the gates and so are we here at DKNation. Today we will look at rookie dynasty QB rankings. This, as we heard over and over, was a weak year for quarterbacks in the NFL Draft. Of course, that doesn’t mean a signal caller or two won’t come out of this year to become one of the best in the league.

At this point in the year, there are a handful of rookie QBs that have a real chance to start this season. Kenny Pickett for the Steelers, Matt Corral for Carolina and Desmond Ridder for the Falcons. Of course, Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield are also still in the conversation as well. The wildcard is Malik Willis, who has the attributes to be a fantasy football star. If you are set at quarterback, but want a developmental guy with high upside, Willis is the pick.