Rookie running back rankings for 2022 dynasty fantasy football leagues

We take you through our dynasty rookie running back rankings heading into the 2022 NFL season

By Chet Gresham
/ new
Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker III (9) participates in a drill during an OTA workout at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Finding a solid, every-down running back is always tough in fantasy football. As soon as they show they can average 20 touches a game, they become extremely difficult to get on your team. This is why grabbing a possible three-down back in your dynasty rookie drafts makes sense.

Breece Hall appears to be in line to be the lead back from Day 1 in New York and is the safest pick of the running backs, but Ken Walker also has a good shot to lead the way in Seattle. After those two there is value, but we can’t feel as good about their ability to take on a big workload or to be given that chance.

But, the fact is, running backs that aren’t high in these rankings will have fantasy value at some point in their careers. Injuries, scheme fit, and plain old hard work are going to give guys a chance. If I’m grabbing late round fliers, I want to do it on a running back.

2022 rookie running back dynasty rankings

RK PLAYER NAME TEAM POS
1 Breece Hall NYJ RB
2 Ken Walker III SEA RB
3 James Cook BUF RB
4 Isaiah Spiller LAC RB
5 Rachaad White TB RB
6 Dameon Pierce HOU RB
7 Tyrion Davis-Price SF RB
8 Brian Robinson Jr. WAS RB
9 Tyler Allgeier ATL RB
10 Pierre Strong Jr. NE RB
11 Hassan Haskins TEN RB
12 Zamir White LV RB
13 Tyler Badie BAL RB
14 Jerome Ford CLE RB
15 Keaontay Ingram ARI RB
16 Ty Chandler MIN RB
17 Kyren Williams LAR RB
18 Isaih Pacheco KC RB
19 Kennedy Brooks PHI RB
20 Snoop Conner JAC RB
21 Trestan Ebner CHI RB
22 Zonovan Knight NYJ RB
23 Abram Smith NO RB
24 Jerrion Ealy KC RB
25 Sincere McCormick LV RB
26 Kevin Harris NE RB
27 D'Vonte Price IND RB

