Rookie running back rankings for 2022 dynasty fantasy football leagues

Finding a solid, every-down running back is always tough in fantasy football. As soon as they show they can average 20 touches a game, they become extremely difficult to get on your team. This is why grabbing a possible three-down back in your dynasty rookie drafts makes sense.

Breece Hall appears to be in line to be the lead back from Day 1 in New York and is the safest pick of the running backs, but Ken Walker also has a good shot to lead the way in Seattle. After those two there is value, but we can’t feel as good about their ability to take on a big workload or to be given that chance.

But, the fact is, running backs that aren’t high in these rankings will have fantasy value at some point in their careers. Injuries, scheme fit, and plain old hard work are going to give guys a chance. If I’m grabbing late round fliers, I want to do it on a running back.