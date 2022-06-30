Rookie wide receivers rankings for 2022 dynasty fantasy football leagues

Wide receivers are starting to make big money in the NFL and the position continues to attract some amazingly athletic and talented players. That didn’t change this season, as the 2022 NFL Draft had seven receivers go in the first round, with plenty of NFL caliber pass-catchers in the second and onward.
I feel good about the Top 5 receivers and would grab any with a first round pick. After that it gets a bit tougher and riskier, but there are still plenty of strong players available.
Right now the top receivers are also tethered to some underwhelming quarterbacks. That won’t always be the case though, as the majority will be looking to upgrade sooner than later. Yes, Patrick Mahomes helps Skyy Watson’s ranking quite a bit, but I’m still much higher on the studs like Jameson Williams, who has Jared Goff throwing to him, but he won’t for his whole career.
2022 rookie WR dynasty fantasy football rankings
|RK
|PLAYER NAME
|TEAM
|POS
|1
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|2
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|3
|Treylon Burks
|TEN
|WR
|4
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|5
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|6
|Skyy Moore
|KC
|WR
|7
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|8
|Jahan Dotson
|WAS
|WR
|9
|George Pickens
|PIT
|WR
|10
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|WR
|11
|David Bell
|CLE
|WR
|12
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|NYG
|WR
|13
|Jalen Tolbert
|DAL
|WR
|14
|John Metchie III
|HOU
|WR
|15
|Tyquan Thornton
|NE
|WR
|16
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|17
|Calvin Austin III
|PIT
|WR
|18
|Velus Jones Jr.
|CHI
|WR
|19
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|WR
|20
|Danny Gray
|SF
|WR
|21
|Justyn Ross
|KC
|WR
|22
|Kyle Philips
|TEN
|WR
|23
|Deven Thompkins
|TB
|WR
|24
|Erik Ezukanma
|MIA
|WR
|25
|Montrell Washington
|DEN
|WR
|26
|Samori Toure
|GB
|WR
|27
|Kwamie Lassiter II
|CIN
|WR
|28
|Isaiah Weston
|CLE
|WR
|29
|Bo Melton
|SEA
|WR
|30
|Michael Woods II
|CLE
|WR
|31
|Kevin Austin Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|32
|Braylon Sanders
|MIA
|WR
|33
|Dareke Young
|SEA
|WR
|34
|Dontario Drummond
|DAL
|WR
|35
|Jalen Nailor
|MIN
|WR
|36
|Tanner Conner
|MIA
|WR