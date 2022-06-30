 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rookie wide receivers rankings for 2022 dynasty fantasy football leagues

We take you through our dynasty rookie wide receivers rankings heading into the 2022 NFL season

By Chet Gresham
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during rookie camp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receivers are starting to make big money in the NFL and the position continues to attract some amazingly athletic and talented players. That didn’t change this season, as the 2022 NFL Draft had seven receivers go in the first round, with plenty of NFL caliber pass-catchers in the second and onward.

I feel good about the Top 5 receivers and would grab any with a first round pick. After that it gets a bit tougher and riskier, but there are still plenty of strong players available.

Right now the top receivers are also tethered to some underwhelming quarterbacks. That won’t always be the case though, as the majority will be looking to upgrade sooner than later. Yes, Patrick Mahomes helps Skyy Watson’s ranking quite a bit, but I’m still much higher on the studs like Jameson Williams, who has Jared Goff throwing to him, but he won’t for his whole career.

2022 rookie WR dynasty fantasy football rankings

RK PLAYER NAME TEAM POS
1 Jameson Williams DET WR
2 Drake London ATL WR
3 Treylon Burks TEN WR
4 Garrett Wilson NYJ WR
5 Chris Olave NO WR
6 Skyy Moore KC WR
7 Christian Watson GB WR
8 Jahan Dotson WAS WR
9 George Pickens PIT WR
10 Alec Pierce IND WR
11 David Bell CLE WR
12 Wan'Dale Robinson NYG WR
13 Jalen Tolbert DAL WR
14 John Metchie III HOU WR
15 Tyquan Thornton NE WR
16 Khalil Shakir BUF WR
17 Calvin Austin III PIT WR
18 Velus Jones Jr. CHI WR
19 Romeo Doubs GB WR
20 Danny Gray SF WR
21 Justyn Ross KC WR
22 Kyle Philips TEN WR
23 Deven Thompkins TB WR
24 Erik Ezukanma MIA WR
25 Montrell Washington DEN WR
26 Samori Toure GB WR
27 Kwamie Lassiter II CIN WR
28 Isaiah Weston CLE WR
29 Bo Melton SEA WR
30 Michael Woods II CLE WR
31 Kevin Austin Jr. JAC WR
32 Braylon Sanders MIA WR
33 Dareke Young SEA WR
34 Dontario Drummond DAL WR
35 Jalen Nailor MIN WR
36 Tanner Conner MIA WR

