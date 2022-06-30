Rookie wide receivers rankings for 2022 dynasty fantasy football leagues

Wide receivers are starting to make big money in the NFL and the position continues to attract some amazingly athletic and talented players. That didn’t change this season, as the 2022 NFL Draft had seven receivers go in the first round, with plenty of NFL caliber pass-catchers in the second and onward.

I feel good about the Top 5 receivers and would grab any with a first round pick. After that it gets a bit tougher and riskier, but there are still plenty of strong players available.

Right now the top receivers are also tethered to some underwhelming quarterbacks. That won’t always be the case though, as the majority will be looking to upgrade sooner than later. Yes, Patrick Mahomes helps Skyy Watson’s ranking quite a bit, but I’m still much higher on the studs like Jameson Williams, who has Jared Goff throwing to him, but he won’t for his whole career.