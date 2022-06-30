Key conference games for the Big Ten in 2022

The Big Ten is gearing up for the 2022 season this and there’s a handful of conference games that will play a huge role the conversations for the Heisman, the league championship, and the College Football Playoff.

We’ll go through a few that jump out at us for the fall.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State, September 24, Time TBD, ABC

The first major in-conference game for the Big Ten will take place in Week 4 as the West division favorite Wisconsin travels to the “Horseshoe” to face East division favorite Ohio State. The Buckeyes will be just a few weeks removed from their marquee season-opener against Notre Dame and playing what will most likely be a Top 25 Wisconsin team could be another resume booster for their playoff hopes.

On the field, OSU quarterback and preseason Heisman favorite C.J. Stroud will have an opportunity to impress voters in a big-time, Big 10 matchup. On the other side, Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen will have the chance to introduce himself to the nation at large and create some Heisman buzz for himself with a stellar performance.

Michigan vs. Ohio State, November 26, 12 p.m. ET, Fox

“The Game” is always going to be appointment viewing and this will be a rare year where it’s Ohio State seeking redemption.

The Wolverines finally ended the long drought against their hated enemy last year, physically dominating the Buckeyes for a 42-27 victory in the snow at the “Big House”. The win catapulted them to the Big Ten Championship Game the following week and eventually the College Football Playoff. Jim Harbaugh’s group will hope to be in a similar position when heading down to Columbus, OH, this November and they’ll have to do it without the likes of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes are projected as a College Football Playoff contender and have had a massive chip on their shoulders since last year’s loss in Ann Arbor, MI. They must get through a challenging schedule that includes the aforementioned Notre Dame and Wisconsin games before getting this heavyweight showdown with the Wolverines at home.

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, November 26, TIME/TV TBD

Wisconsin has the highest projected win total in the Big Ten West at 8.5 but sitting right behind at 7.5 is Minnesota. The Golden Gophers upended the Badgers last November to win back the Paul Bunyan Axe trophy and the program is hoping to carry those good vibes into this season where they hope to take the step up into being a conference title contender.

This Thanksgiving weekend battle at Camp Randall Stadium could potentially be for the division title, so mark it down on your calendar.

Once we have the final two teams, the Big Ten Conference Championship Game will be on December 3 at 8 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.