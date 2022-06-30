Bradley Beal signs five-year, $251 million contract with Wizards

The Washington Wizards and SG Bradley Beal have agreed to terms on a five-year, $251 million contract, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

All-Star guard Bradley Beal has agreed to a five-year, $251 million maximum contract to stay with the Washington Wizards, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Beal will be going into his 11th season in the league after being drafted third overall in the 2012 NBA Draft. The 28-year-old has spent his entire career with the Washington Wizards, earning three NBA All-Star nods in 2018, 2019, and 2021. He averaged 23.2 points per game last season, but spent the back half of the campaign sidelined with a torn ligament in his wrist that required surgery to repair. His 2020-21 season was arguably his best, as he averaged a career-high 31.3 points, while averaging 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

Beal declined his $36.4 million player option with the Wizards this offseason, which allowed him to enter unrestricted free agency and get this new deal done. He should be back to full health well before the season gets started, and at 28 years old he’ll be entering his prime. It’ll be interesting to see how he fits with a new team, a new coach, and a new system after spending 10 years with the Wizards.