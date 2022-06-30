Gary Harris signs two-year, $26 million deal with Magic

The Orlando Magic are bringing Gary Harris back on a two-year, $26 million deal per Adrian Wojnarowski. It is a bit of a pay cut for Harris, but it gives him a nice window to continue building his value around a young core in Orlando.

Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris has agreed on a two-year, $26 million contract extension, his agents Austin Brown and Aaron Mintz of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Harris has been a productive role player in his seven seasons in the NBA, averaging 11.8 points and 2.1 assists per on 44.8% shooting from the floor. After being traded from the Denver Nuggets to the Orlando Magic last season Harris remained efficient by scoring 10.9 points per game while averaging 27.5 minutes. While he has always been a solid rotation player since being selected in the first round in the 2014 NBA Draft, the proper team fit has been the missing piece for Harris. The emergence of Jamal Murray and the arrival of Michael Porter Jr. ultimately made Harris’ time in Denver a limited one. Despite his trade to the Magic, Orlando is clearly in the midst of a rebuild and is looking towards younger cornerstones for the future.

Now we will see whether this is the right fit for Harris and whether he can maximize his skillset with this roster. If the move proves successful then his signing could result in being one of the better additions through free agency.