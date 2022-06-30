 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Patty Mills signs two-year contract with Nets

Brooklyn will retain guard on $14.5 million deal.

By Benjamin Zweiman
/ new
Patty Mills #8 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles during the first half of the Eastern Conference 2022 Play-In Tournament against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets are bringing back G Patty Mills on a two-year, $14.5 million contract, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mills is not a star but he does have championship experience and is a solid contributor in the rotation. Many felt the Nets landing Mills set him up well to win the Sixth Man of the Year award, but he ended up starting 48 games due to the COVID-19 Omicron outbreak wrecking Brooklyn’s roster. With Kyrie Irving being unavailable for home games, Mills had to assume a bigger role. While it helped his three-point percentage, his overall efficiency wasn’t spectacular.

As he enters the last stage of his career, Mills can continue to provide value as a perimeter scorer off the bench. He’s a veteran presence with plenty of experience in big moments, which would be a positive in any locker room. We’ll see how effective Mills is as he looks to maintain his production on a new contract.

