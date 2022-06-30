Patty Mills signs two-year contract with Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are bringing back G Patty Mills on a two-year, $14.5 million contract, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mills is not a star but he does have championship experience and is a solid contributor in the rotation. Many felt the Nets landing Mills set him up well to win the Sixth Man of the Year award, but he ended up starting 48 games due to the COVID-19 Omicron outbreak wrecking Brooklyn’s roster. With Kyrie Irving being unavailable for home games, Mills had to assume a bigger role. While it helped his three-point percentage, his overall efficiency wasn’t spectacular.

As he enters the last stage of his career, Mills can continue to provide value as a perimeter scorer off the bench. He’s a veteran presence with plenty of experience in big moments, which would be a positive in any locker room. We’ll see how effective Mills is as he looks to maintain his production on a new contract.