Malik Monk signs two-year, $19 million with Sacramento Kings in free agency

The sharpshooter re-unites with Kentucky teammate De’Aaron Fox.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers
Malik Monk of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 8, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Malik Monk has agreed to a deal with a Sacramento Kings in free agency, per Shams Charania and Sam Amick. The contract is for two years and $19 million.

Monk struggled to get on the floor early in his career, largely due to his defensive lapses. The shooting guard eventually did find a way to make his mark and his prowess from behind the arc makes him a valuable player in today’s NBA. Monk shot 39.1% from deep last season and was one of the few bright spots on a bad Lakers team. Over the last two seasons, he’s shooting 39.4% from three on 5.5 attempts per game.

One of the biggest knocks on Monk ahead of last season was his defensive struggles and lack of offensive game beyond catch-and-shoot triples. While he’s still not a lockdown defender, he did improve on that end of the floor. His offensive game could use some diversity, but it would take away from what he does best.

