Malik Monk signs two-year, $19 million with Sacramento Kings in free agency

Malik Monk has agreed to a deal with a Sacramento Kings in free agency, per Shams Charania and Sam Amick. The contract is for two years and $19 million.

Monk struggled to get on the floor early in his career, largely due to his defensive lapses. The shooting guard eventually did find a way to make his mark and his prowess from behind the arc makes him a valuable player in today’s NBA. Monk shot 39.1% from deep last season and was one of the few bright spots on a bad Lakers team. Over the last two seasons, he’s shooting 39.4% from three on 5.5 attempts per game.

One of the biggest knocks on Monk ahead of last season was his defensive struggles and lack of offensive game beyond catch-and-shoot triples. While he’s still not a lockdown defender, he did improve on that end of the floor. His offensive game could use some diversity, but it would take away from what he does best.