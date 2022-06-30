 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Victor Oladipo signs one-year deal with Heat

Veteran guard returns to Miami on $11 million contract.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Victor Oladipo #4 of the Miami Heat looks on during Game 7 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 29, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.&nbsp; Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat and SG Victor Oladipo have agreed to terms on a one-year, $11 million contract, per Shams Charania.

Oladipo will be playing in his 10th season this year. He seemed to really develop during his time with the Indiana Pacers but has been going through a rotating door of teams over the last two seasons. In 2020-2021, he played for the Pacers, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat. Unfortunately, he only played in eight games for the Heat last season. In those games, he averaged 21.6 minutes, 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Over the last two seasons, Oladipo has played in only 41 total games so if he can stay healthy, he will be a contributor for his new team.

