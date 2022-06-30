Report: Victor Oladipo signs one-year deal with Heat

The Miami Heat and SG Victor Oladipo have agreed to terms on a one-year, $11 million contract, per Shams Charania.

Oladipo will be playing in his 10th season this year. He seemed to really develop during his time with the Indiana Pacers but has been going through a rotating door of teams over the last two seasons. In 2020-2021, he played for the Pacers, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat. Unfortunately, he only played in eight games for the Heat last season. In those games, he averaged 21.6 minutes, 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Over the last two seasons, Oladipo has played in only 41 total games so if he can stay healthy, he will be a contributor for his new team.