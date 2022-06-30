Jalen Brunson to sign four-year, $110 million deal with Knicks

The New York Knicks are expected to sign Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $110 million deal when free agency opens Thursday, according to Shams Charania. Brunson was a Knicks target for a while and New York appears to have the guard it wants and needs.

Brunson had his best season at the perfect time, setting him up for a big contract in free agency. The guard took advantage of additional minutes due to Tim Hardaway Jr.’s injury and flourished in Dallas, averaging 16.3 points per game on 50/37/84 shooting splits. He really took off in the playoffs when Luka Doncic sat out, averaging 27.8 points per game in the first round against the Jazz. His numbers fell off a bit during the remainder of the playoffs, but he was still putting in a healthy 18.4 points per game.

The question now is whether Brunson can be a secondary star on a championship-caliber team. These are the types of players who can turn into bad contracts on the back end because they fail to match expectations, so we’ll see if Brunson can avoid that monicker.