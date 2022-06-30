 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jalen Brunson to sign four-year, $110 million deal with Knicks

The former Mavericks guard is headed to the Big Apple.

By Benjamin Zweiman
/ new
2022 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks
Jalen Brunson of the Dallas Mavericks drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals on May 24, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks are expected to sign Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $110 million deal when free agency opens Thursday, according to Shams Charania. Brunson was a Knicks target for a while and New York appears to have the guard it wants and needs.

Brunson had his best season at the perfect time, setting him up for a big contract in free agency. The guard took advantage of additional minutes due to Tim Hardaway Jr.’s injury and flourished in Dallas, averaging 16.3 points per game on 50/37/84 shooting splits. He really took off in the playoffs when Luka Doncic sat out, averaging 27.8 points per game in the first round against the Jazz. His numbers fell off a bit during the remainder of the playoffs, but he was still putting in a healthy 18.4 points per game.

The question now is whether Brunson can be a secondary star on a championship-caliber team. These are the types of players who can turn into bad contracts on the back end because they fail to match expectations, so we’ll see if Brunson can avoid that monicker.

In This Stream

Tracking latest news, reports, contracts from 2022 NBA Free Agency

View all 9 stories

More From DraftKings Nation