Thaddeus Young signs two-year contract with Raptors

The Toronto Raptors and PF Thad Young have agreed to terms on a two-year, $16 million contract, per Chris Haynes.

Free agent forward Thaddeus Young has reached an agreement with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year, $16 million deal with the addition of performance incentives, his agents Jim Tanner and Max Wiepking of @_tandemse tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2022

Young spent just a few months with the Raptors after spending the front half of the season with the Spurs where he found himself out of the rotation. He ended up playing 26 games in the regular season in Toronto, averaging 6.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while seeing an average of 18.3 minutes on the floor per game. He played through an injured thumb in the postseason that may end up requiring surgery over the summer.

While Young enjoyed his time in Toronto, the 33-year-old will bring depth to any squad looking for consistent performance off the bench, especially if his thumb is good to go by the time next season starts.