Kyle Anderson signs two-year, $18 million deal with Timberwolves

Kyle Anderson has agreed to a two-year, $18M deal to join the Timberwolves, his agents Thad Foucher and Joe Smith of @wassbasketball tell ESPN. https://t.co/fWzhFhVfkx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Anderson spent four seasons with the Grizzlies, signing a four-year contract in 2018 worth just over $37 million. He was a solid utility player in Memphis, averaging 12.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists during the 2020-21 season, starting all 69 games he played in. 2021-22 saw him take a bit of a back seat as he battled lower back injuries and personnel changes, but he only started 11 of his 69 games and averaged 21.5 minutes in the regular season.

The 28-year-old will bring plenty of upside to a new team as he’s still in his prime and can add plenty of value to any roster. If he stayed in Memphis, his role would likely continue to diminish with the squad they currently have, but a solid veteran of his caliber should be able to fit in anywhere as either a rotational player or in a starting role.