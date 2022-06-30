 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kyle Anderson signs two-year, $18 million deal with Timberwolves

Anderson heads to Minnesota in free agency.

By Benjamin Zweiman
2022 NBA Playoffs - Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors
Kyle Anderson of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors during Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 13, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Kyle Anderson has signed a two-year, $18 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves in free agency, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Anderson spent four seasons with the Grizzlies, signing a four-year contract in 2018 worth just over $37 million. He was a solid utility player in Memphis, averaging 12.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists during the 2020-21 season, starting all 69 games he played in. 2021-22 saw him take a bit of a back seat as he battled lower back injuries and personnel changes, but he only started 11 of his 69 games and averaged 21.5 minutes in the regular season.

The 28-year-old will bring plenty of upside to a new team as he’s still in his prime and can add plenty of value to any roster. If he stayed in Memphis, his role would likely continue to diminish with the squad they currently have, but a solid veteran of his caliber should be able to fit in anywhere as either a rotational player or in a starting role.

