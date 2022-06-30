Joe Ingles signs one-year, $6.5 million deal with Milwaukee Bucks

Normally we’d call this a “report” from an NBA insider, but the sourcing on this story seems particularly solid.

Per his wife Renae, Joe Ingles is on his way to the Milwaukee Bucks on a one-year deal. Per Chris Haynes, it is a deal worth $6.5 million.

BREAKING NEWS:



Sources very close to free agent @Joeingles7 can confirm that he has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.



CEO of the house, Renae Ingles, is thrilled for Joe and their family.



Joe himself, is said to be very bucking happy.#nba #nbanews pic.twitter.com/4yra9gQst3 — Renae Ingles (@RenaeIngles) June 30, 2022

Ingles enters free agency after playing his entire career with the Utah Jazz. He only played in 45 games last season before tearing his ACL. In those games he averaged 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. His biggest asset is his three point shooting, as he’s a career 40 percent shooter from deep.

It’s likely that he will miss the majority of the year, if not all of the year recovering, from an ACL injury. If Ingles does play, it will take him some time to get accustomed to the flow of the game. If a team is looking for a veteran, it could be worth taking a flyer on Ingles, hoping he can recover in time to make an impact down the stretch.