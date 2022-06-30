 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Joe Ingles signs one-year, $6.5 million deal with Milwaukee Bucks

The source on this deal seems like a pretty reliable one as well.

By christian.crittenden Updated
/ new
NBA: Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Normally we’d call this a “report” from an NBA insider, but the sourcing on this story seems particularly solid.

Per his wife Renae, Joe Ingles is on his way to the Milwaukee Bucks on a one-year deal. Per Chris Haynes, it is a deal worth $6.5 million.

Ingles enters free agency after playing his entire career with the Utah Jazz. He only played in 45 games last season before tearing his ACL. In those games he averaged 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. His biggest asset is his three point shooting, as he’s a career 40 percent shooter from deep.

It’s likely that he will miss the majority of the year, if not all of the year recovering, from an ACL injury. If Ingles does play, it will take him some time to get accustomed to the flow of the game. If a team is looking for a veteran, it could be worth taking a flyer on Ingles, hoping he can recover in time to make an impact down the stretch.

In This Stream

Tracking latest news, reports, contracts from 2022 NBA Free Agency

View all 21 stories

More From DraftKings Nation