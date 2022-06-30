Andre Drummond to sign deal with Bulls

Andre Drummond is working towards a deal with the Chicago Bulls in free agency, per Shams Charania. Drummond provides a much-needed interior presence for the Bulls.

Free agent center Andre Drummond is finalizing a deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2022

Drummond played for both the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets last season. He was more effective with the Nets, averaging 22 minutes to go along with 11.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and one block per game. His role differed with the Nets because they lacked depth at the center position. He was able to take advantage of his minutes when he was on the floor, but certain matchups rendered him ineffective at times.

Drummond is a two- time Allstar but those days are gone. However, he can still be effective for a team that needs depth. He started in all 24 regular season games with the Nets but couldn’t play at times during the series against the Boston Celtics.