Bobby Portis signs four-year, $49 million deal with Bucks

Bobby Portis is going back to the Milwaukee Bucks after initially opting out of his player option, inking a four-year, $49 million deal with the franchise according to multiple media reports. Portis is an important rotation player for the team and was part of Milwaukee’s 2021 championship.

Free agent F Bobby Portis is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks on a 4-year, $49M contract, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Has there been a role player who has endeared himself with a fanbase recently as much as Portis has with the Milwaukee Bucks faithful? He was a big part of the Bucks rotation averaging 14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds in 28 minutes per game. The stretch big shot 39 percent from the deep during the regular season. Portis will bring toughness to any team that he is a part of . He logged key minutes in the series against the Boston Celtics, so he’s still extremely valuable at this point in his career. We’ll see how much of an impact he’ll continue to have this upcoming season in Milwaukee.