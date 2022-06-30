Who has won the most Tour de Frances ever?

The 2022 Tour de France gets underway Friday, July 1 and Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogačar will seek his third straight Tour overall victory. In 2020, he won the race by 59 seconds over countryman Primož Roglič. The next year, he won the race by 5 minutes, 20 seconds over Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard.

If Pogačar can claim the crown, he’ll join a select group of eight other cyclists that have won the Tour at least three times. Among that group, Great Britain’s Chris Froome is the only other active cyclist, having won four titles across 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2017. Froome struggled last year to a 133rd place finish after missing the 2020 race, but he will be back this year. Pogačar is -165 to win the race while Froome is +10000 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Froome is competing to join four other cyclists with the most Tour victories at five. Jacques Anquetil (1957, 1961-1964), Eddy Merckx (1969-1972, 1974), Bernard Hinault (1978, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1985), and Miguel Indurain (1991-1995) are the current recordholders.

There is a notable name missing from the list: Lance Armstrong. The disgraced Texan won seven straight titles from 1999 to 2005 as the world celebrated his dominant return from cancer. It was rumored throughout but became official later that Armstrong was involved in an extensive doping scheme and was stripped of all seven of his titles. The second place cyclist did not get the title for those years due to the extensive doping beyond just Armstrong and his team. No winner is listed for any of those years.