Tour de France miles: How many miles is the cycling race, how long is each stage?

We break down some of the distances for the 2022 Tour de France

By David Fucillo
Yellow jersey Mike Teunissen of the Netherlands and Team Jumbo-Visma crosses the finish line, abandoning the yellow jersey to Julian Alaphilippe following stage 3 of the 106th Tour de France 2019, a stage between Binche and Epernay (215km) on July 8, 2019 in Epernay, France. Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The Tour de France gets underway on Friday and once again, it will be a slog for the peloton. The 2022 race is the shortest since 2002, but that certainly doesn’t make it any easier for the cyclists.

This year’s race is currently scheduled to run for 3,349 kilometers, which is approximately 2,080 miles. The shortest races in Tour de France history were the first three from 1903 to 1905, which were all under 3,000 kilometers. The 2002 race was 3,278 kilometers.

The 2022 Tour de France opens with a 13 kilometer individual time trial in Copenhagen, Denmark on July 1. Stage 2 is the first group racing stage and runs 202.5 kilometers. The longest stage is Stage 6 on July 6, which is a 220 kilometer hilly stage from Binche in Belgium to Longwy in France. The longest mountain stage is 193 kilometers when the peloton races from Aigle, Switzerland to Châtel in France for Stage 9 on July 10.

The race wraps on July 24 when the peloton races 116 kilometers from Paris La Défense Arena to the Champs-Élysées.

Below is a full list of stage distances.

2022 Tour de France schedule, distances

Stage Date Type Start > Finish Length
Stage 1 Fri Jul 1 Individual time-trial Copenhague > Copenhague 13.2 km
Stage 2 Sat Jul 2 Flat Roskilde > Nyborg 202.5 km
Stage 3 Sun Jul 3 Flat Vejle > Sønderborg 182 km
Transfer Mon Jul 4 N/A N/A 0 km
Stage 4 Tue Jul 5 Hilly Dunkerque > Calais 171.5 km
Stage 5 Wed Jul 6 Hilly Lille Métropole > Arenberg Porte du Hainaut 157 km
Stage 6 Thu Jul 7 Hilly Binche > Longwy 220 km
Stage 7 Fri Jul 8 Mountain Tomblaine > La Super Planche des Belles Filles 176.5 km
Stage 8 Sat Jul 9 Hilly Dole > Lausanne 186.5 km
Stage 9 Sun Jul 10 Mountain Aigle > Châtel Les Portes du Soleil 193 km
Rest 1 Mon Jul 11 Rest Day Morzine Les Portes du Soleil 0 km
Stage 10 Tue Jul 12 Hilly Morzine Les Portes du Soleil > Megève 148.5 km
Stage 11 Wed Jul 13 Mountain Albertville > Col du Granon Serre Chevalier 152 km
Stage 12 Thu Jul 14 Mountain Briançon > Alpe d'Huez 165.5 km
Stage 13 Fri Jul 15 Flat Le Bourg d'Oisans > Saint-Étienne 193 km
Stage 14 Sat Jul 16 Hilly Saint-Étienne > Mende 192.5 km
Stage 15 Sun Jul 17 Flat Rodez > Carcassonne 202.5 km
Rest 2 Mon Jul 18 Rest Day Carcassonne 0 km
Stage 16 Tue Jul 19 Hilly Carcassonne > Foix 178.5 km
Stage 17 Wed Jul 20 Mountain Saint-Gaudens > Peyragudes 130 km
Stage 18 Thu Jul 21 Mountain Lourdes > Hautacam 143.5 km
Stage 19 Fri Jul 22 Flat Castelnau-Magnoac > Cahors 188.5 km
Stage 20 Sat Jul 23 Individual time-trial Lacapelle-Marival > Rocamadour 40.7 km
Stage 21 Sun Jul 24 Flat Paris La Défense Arena > Paris Champs-Élysées 116 km

