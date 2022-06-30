Tour de France miles: How many miles is the cycling race, how long is each stage?

The Tour de France gets underway on Friday and once again, it will be a slog for the peloton. The 2022 race is the shortest since 2002, but that certainly doesn’t make it any easier for the cyclists.
This year’s race is currently scheduled to run for 3,349 kilometers, which is approximately 2,080 miles. The shortest races in Tour de France history were the first three from 1903 to 1905, which were all under 3,000 kilometers. The 2002 race was 3,278 kilometers.
The 2022 Tour de France opens with a 13 kilometer individual time trial in Copenhagen, Denmark on July 1. Stage 2 is the first group racing stage and runs 202.5 kilometers. The longest stage is Stage 6 on July 6, which is a 220 kilometer hilly stage from Binche in Belgium to Longwy in France. The longest mountain stage is 193 kilometers when the peloton races from Aigle, Switzerland to Châtel in France for Stage 9 on July 10.
The race wraps on July 24 when the peloton races 116 kilometers from Paris La Défense Arena to the Champs-Élysées.
Below is a full list of stage distances.
2022 Tour de France schedule, distances
|Stage
|Date
|Type
|Start > Finish
|Length
|Stage 1
|Fri Jul 1
|Individual time-trial
|Copenhague > Copenhague
|13.2 km
|Stage 2
|Sat Jul 2
|Flat
|Roskilde > Nyborg
|202.5 km
|Stage 3
|Sun Jul 3
|Flat
|Vejle > Sønderborg
|182 km
|Transfer
|Mon Jul 4
|N/A
|N/A
|0 km
|Stage 4
|Tue Jul 5
|Hilly
|Dunkerque > Calais
|171.5 km
|Stage 5
|Wed Jul 6
|Hilly
|Lille Métropole > Arenberg Porte du Hainaut
|157 km
|Stage 6
|Thu Jul 7
|Hilly
|Binche > Longwy
|220 km
|Stage 7
|Fri Jul 8
|Mountain
|Tomblaine > La Super Planche des Belles Filles
|176.5 km
|Stage 8
|Sat Jul 9
|Hilly
|Dole > Lausanne
|186.5 km
|Stage 9
|Sun Jul 10
|Mountain
|Aigle > Châtel Les Portes du Soleil
|193 km
|Rest 1
|Mon Jul 11
|Rest Day
|Morzine Les Portes du Soleil
|0 km
|Stage 10
|Tue Jul 12
|Hilly
|Morzine Les Portes du Soleil > Megève
|148.5 km
|Stage 11
|Wed Jul 13
|Mountain
|Albertville > Col du Granon Serre Chevalier
|152 km
|Stage 12
|Thu Jul 14
|Mountain
|Briançon > Alpe d'Huez
|165.5 km
|Stage 13
|Fri Jul 15
|Flat
|Le Bourg d'Oisans > Saint-Étienne
|193 km
|Stage 14
|Sat Jul 16
|Hilly
|Saint-Étienne > Mende
|192.5 km
|Stage 15
|Sun Jul 17
|Flat
|Rodez > Carcassonne
|202.5 km
|Rest 2
|Mon Jul 18
|Rest Day
|Carcassonne
|0 km
|Stage 16
|Tue Jul 19
|Hilly
|Carcassonne > Foix
|178.5 km
|Stage 17
|Wed Jul 20
|Mountain
|Saint-Gaudens > Peyragudes
|130 km
|Stage 18
|Thu Jul 21
|Mountain
|Lourdes > Hautacam
|143.5 km
|Stage 19
|Fri Jul 22
|Flat
|Castelnau-Magnoac > Cahors
|188.5 km
|Stage 20
|Sat Jul 23
|Individual time-trial
|Lacapelle-Marival > Rocamadour
|40.7 km
|Stage 21
|Sun Jul 24
|Flat
|Paris La Défense Arena > Paris Champs-Élysées
|116 km