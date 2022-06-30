Tour de France miles: How many miles is the cycling race, how long is each stage?

The Tour de France gets underway on Friday and once again, it will be a slog for the peloton. The 2022 race is the shortest since 2002, but that certainly doesn’t make it any easier for the cyclists.

This year’s race is currently scheduled to run for 3,349 kilometers, which is approximately 2,080 miles. The shortest races in Tour de France history were the first three from 1903 to 1905, which were all under 3,000 kilometers. The 2002 race was 3,278 kilometers.

The 2022 Tour de France opens with a 13 kilometer individual time trial in Copenhagen, Denmark on July 1. Stage 2 is the first group racing stage and runs 202.5 kilometers. The longest stage is Stage 6 on July 6, which is a 220 kilometer hilly stage from Binche in Belgium to Longwy in France. The longest mountain stage is 193 kilometers when the peloton races from Aigle, Switzerland to Châtel in France for Stage 9 on July 10.

The race wraps on July 24 when the peloton races 116 kilometers from Paris La Défense Arena to the Champs-Élysées.

Below is a full list of stage distances.