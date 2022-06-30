Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Thursday, June 30

It’s a relatively light MLB slate Thursday with just eight games on tap, which means the ability to stack lineups for DFS matchups might be limited. However, that won’t deter us from providing some potential games for bettors to target.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Thursday, June 30.

Brewers vs. Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET

Willy Adames ($5,000)

Christian Yelich ($4,500)

Rowdy Tellez ($3,500)

Andrew McCutchen ($3,300)

Tellez is coming off a massive performance Wednesday with 28.0 DKFP. Adames and Yelich have been Milwaukee’s most consistent players, while McCutchen has topped double-digit fantasy points in two of his last four games. Pirates starter JT Brubaker is 1-7 with a 4.14 ERA heading into this game. This is a good spot for the Brew Crew.

Mariners vs. Athletics, 10:10 p.m. ET

Julio Rodriguez ($5,600)

J.P. Crawford ($4,500)

Jesse Winker ($3,800)

Abraham Toro ($3,400)

It’s a late start time, but the matchup is worth it for those backing the Mariners. Toro and Crawford have been solid of late, while Rodriguez has emerged as a real find for Seattle. Winker had some down games recently, but has topped double-digit fantasy points in four of the last nine games, with three points combined preventing him from making in six times over that same stretch.

Phillies vs. Braves, 6:05 p.m. ET

J.T. Realmuto ($4,500)

Rhys Hoskins ($4,400)

Didi Gregorius ($3,700)

Odubel Herrera ($2,800)

This is probably the best matchup to stack among contending teams on the day’s slate. Braves starter Ian Anderson carries a 4.60 ERA entering this contest, which should help Philadelphia’s bats wake up. Hoskins and Realmuto are no-brainer additions, while Herrera and Gregorius have been started to find their form of late.