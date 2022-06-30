Best MLB bets to consider for Thursday, June 30

There are eight games on Thursday’s MLB slate, headlined by the New York Yankees meeting the Houston Astros and the San Diego Padres facing the Los Angeles Dodgers. Even with a relatively light day, there’s some great betting options on tap.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Thursday, June 30

Brewers -1.5 vs. Pirates (+135)

Milwaukee has won five of its last six games, covering a -1.5 line in four. The Brewers have not lost to the Pirates this season so far, winning six games and covering a -1.5 line in five of them. To get this number at plus money is a gift. Take it.

Reds-Cubs under 10 runs (-105)

These teams went over this total by one run Wednesday, but this is still a high line for two struggling teams. Take the under in the rubber game for this series, even with some high ERAs coming to the mound Thursday.

Astros +1.5 vs. Yankees (-165)

Houston has played four games against New York and has covered this line three times. Even though the Yankees feature more firepower offensively, the Astros have found a way to shut them down. Back the underdogs on the run line this one.

Padres ML vs. Dodgers (+115)

The Dodgers have won two out of three meetings so far this year, but starter Mitch White is susceptible to bad games. He’s only pitched one inning against San Diego in his career, and the Padres are sending ace Joe Musgrove to the mound in hopes of starting a new winning streak. Back San Diego as the moneyline underdog tonight.

