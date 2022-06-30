Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Thursday, June 30

The MLB slate on Thursday, June 30 will contain a number of exciting matchups. There are eight games that will start with the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians wrapping up their huge five-game divisional series starting at 1:10 p.m. ET. The final game of the night is a huge AL West showdown between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. ET on FS1.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Thursday, June 30

Joe Musgrove under 2.5 earned runs (-110)

This is going to be a tough test as Musgrove faces the Dodgers lineup for the first time this season. He is coming off his first loss of the season when he pitched six innings and gave up seven hits and six earned runs against the Philadelphia Phillies. That was the first game that he had allowed more than two earned runs all season and was also his first loss of the year. I think Musgrove bounces back and should allow fewer than three runs on Thursday.

Austin Riley over 0.5 hits (-210)

Riley leads the Braves with 18 home runs and is hitting .250 with 16 doubles, a triple and 43 RBIs through 74 games. He will face Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. Riley is 11-31 in his career against Nola. He has three doubles and three home runs and is the second-most successful Atlanta hitter against Nola. Riley should log at least one hit on Thursday.

Joey Votto over 0.5 hits (-260)

Votto has the handedness matchup against the right-hander Kyle Hendricks. These two have had many battles in their careers and Votto is 15 for 38 against him with three doubles, a rare triple, and five home runs. Votto’s career is winding down but is playing better since returning from injury. On Wednesday, he went 2-4 with two doubles and is 4-13 over his last three games. He should tally at least one hit on Thursday.

