How to watch the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland online via live stream

The LIV Golf Invitational Series is back this week with its second event at the Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Oregon. The three-round team event will take place from Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3 with a whopping $25 million total prize money available for the win.

The shotgun-style event will tee off at 4:15 p.m. ET Thursday for the first round and extend through the end of play. Announcers for the tournament include Arlo White, who called the LIV Golf Invitational’s first event in London, along with Jerry Folts and Dom Boulet.

LIV Golf Invitational Series: Portland

Tournament dates: Thursday, June 30 to Saturday, July 2

Start time: 4:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: DAZN or DAZN apps

To watch the LIV Golf Invitational Portland on DAZN, you’ll need a subscription. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

If you’re not a DAZN subscriber, you can watch the action online via the tour’s official channels on YouTube, Facebook, or on the Official LIV Golf website.