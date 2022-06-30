Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland

LIV Golf will host its first tournament in the United States as the tour will be played in Portland, Oregon this weekend. The organization continues to add talent to its field of players, and Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will make their LIV Tour debuts. The tournament will be held from Pumpkin Ridge on Thursday, June 30 through Saturday, July 2, and the winner will receive $4 million in prize money.

Weather appears to be perfect for golf in Portland with a minimal chance it plays a factor over the weekend.

Below is a look at the complete weather report for the three days of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland starting Thursday, June 30 through Saturday, July 2.

Thursday, June 30

Hi 80°, Low 57°: Partly cloudy skies, 7% chance of rain, winds 5-10 mph

Friday, July 1

Hi 78°, Low 56°: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day, 6% chance of rain, winds 5-10 mph

Saturday, July 2

Hi 76°, Low 56°: Considerable cloudiness, 8% chance of rain, winds 5-10 mph