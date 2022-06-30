Wimbledon 2022: Men’s singles schedule, bracket, scores for Friday, July 1

Wimbledon’s third round commences on Friday, July 1 as the field continues to narrow on in the hunt for the men’s singles title in 2022. Coverage of the event spans across ESPN and is available to watch on WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

The match of the day will feature the three-time reigning winner in the Wimbledon men’s singles event, Novak Djokovic. No. 25 seed Miomir Kecmanovic drew the bad luck of having to face the top-seeded player in the men’s draw. Unsurprisingly, Kecmanovic is the massive underdog with odds on DraftKings Sportsbook at +1400 to pull the upset. Djokovic's odds to win are at -6000, so if you’re looking to bet Friday’s action, you’re best to look elsewhere if you’re hoping to grow your bankroll.

Wimbledon men’s singles schedule: Friday, July 1

6 a.m ET

(22) Nikoloz Basilashvili vs. Timvan Rijthoven

(23) Frances Tiafoe vs. Alexander Bublik

8:30 a.m. ET

(30) Tommy Paul vs. Jiří Veselý

9:00 a.m. ET

Ugo Humbert vs. David Goffin

9:30 a.m. ET

(10) Jannik Sinner vs. (20) John Isner

10:00 a.m. ET

(1) Novak Djokovic vs. (25) Miomir Kecmanovic

11:00 a.m. ET

(32) Oscar Otte vs. (5) Carlos Alcaraz

12:00 p.m. ET

(9) Cameron Norrie vs. Steve Johnson

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Djokovic remains the odds favorite to win the 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles event, with odds at -200. He’s followed by Rafael Nadal (+450), Carlos Alcaraz (+1200) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (+1400). The complete list of odds for Wimbledon men’s singles, including futures and individual match odds, can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook.