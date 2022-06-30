Wimbledon 2022: Women’s singles schedule, bracket, scores for Friday, July 1

The action at Wimbledon continues Friday to lead off the third round at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Those that survive will move into the Round of 16 as the field continues to narrow toward the race for the coveted Venus Rosewater Dish awarded to the winner of the women’s singles tournament.

In one of the highlight matches of the day, No. 3 seed Ons Jabeur will face unseeded French pro Diane Parry in Centre Court. Jabeur is unsurprisingly the heavy favorite to win the match at -1600 coming off a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Katarzyna Kawa in the second round. Parry’s second-round win came over Mai Hontama (Japan) with a 6-3, 6-2 final score.

Wimbledon women’s singles schedule: Friday, July 1

6 a.m. ET

Irina-Camelia Begu vs. (12) Jelena Ostapenko

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Jule Niemeier

8 a.m. ET

(5) Maria Sakkari vs. Tatjana Maria

Heather Watson vs. Kaja Juvan

8:30 a.m. ET

Diane Parry vs. (3) Ons Jabeur

9:30 a.m. ET

(15) Angelique Kerber vs. (24) Elise Mertens

10 a.m. ET

Marie Bouzková vs. (28) Alison Riske-Amritraj

10:30 a.m. ET

(33) Zhang Shuai vs. Caroline Garcia

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Iga Swiatek remains the odds favorite to win the Wimbledon women’s singles bracket at +140, while Jabeur sits just behind her at +500. You can find all odds available for the 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles bracket on DraftKings Sportsbook.