Pick on the Total of Yankees-Astros for Thursday

After the Houston Astros and New York Yankees had an exciting four game series earlier in the month in New York, the American League’s top two teams in terms of record will do it again in Houston on Thursday.

New York Yankees (-115, 8) vs Houston Astros

These are the top two MLB teams in bullpen ERA and will look to pitchers with some sizable home and road splits to balance those out on Thursday.

Last season, Astros starter Luis Garcia had a 4.24 ERA on the road compared to a 2.73 at home and this season its been the opposite with a 5.18 home ERA to a 2.37 ERA on the road.

Garcia should have his splits balance out with his strikeout to walk rate 4.2 at home versus 3.6 on the road and a similar batting average home to road with opponents hitting .218 off of him in Houston compared to .211 on the road.

Luis Severino gets the start for the New York Yankees looking to get his 4.61 road ERA down closer to his 2.62 home ERA and should with opponents hitting .216 off of him at home compared to .202 on the road.

The Astros have the league’s highest under percentage with over 66% of their games going under the total and with Houston’s top slugger, Yordan Alvarez, likely unavailable on Thursday, game one of this one game series sets up to be another low scoring affair.

The Play: Yankees vs Astros Under 8

