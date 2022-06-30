Round 1 leaderboard for LIV Tour Portland Invitational

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational has begun at Pumpkin Ridge in North Plains, Oregon, as the first event for the nascent tour comes to the United States.

The 48 players all began across 16 holes for a shotgun start at the same time at 4:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, and will all play the same 18 holes at the same time across the modified course that is merging both the Witch Hollow and Ghost Creek courses. With new tour members Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau now featured in the mostly-lightly regarded field, it’s a chance for some of the top talent to take home a very large check.

There is a total of $25 million in prize money available for the players, including $5 million strictly allocated just via the team setup. The low score after three days will win $4 million alone, which matches the amount taken home by Charl Schwartzel for his win in London at the first event.

Here is the latest leaderboard from the opening round of the LIV Golf Invitational from Pumpkin Ridge, just outside Portland, Oregon.