 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Round 1 leaderboard for LIV Tour Portland Invitational

Here’s where things stand currently at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland during Round 1 of the LIV Golf Invitational.

By DKNation Staff Updated
/ new
Team Captain Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC practices on the driving range during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Portland at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club on June 29, 2022 in North Plains, Oregon. Photo by Charles Laberge/LIV Golf/via Getty Images

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational has begun at Pumpkin Ridge in North Plains, Oregon, as the first event for the nascent tour comes to the United States.

The 48 players all began across 16 holes for a shotgun start at the same time at 4:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, and will all play the same 18 holes at the same time across the modified course that is merging both the Witch Hollow and Ghost Creek courses. With new tour members Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau now featured in the mostly-lightly regarded field, it’s a chance for some of the top talent to take home a very large check.

There is a total of $25 million in prize money available for the players, including $5 million strictly allocated just via the team setup. The low score after three days will win $4 million alone, which matches the amount taken home by Charl Schwartzel for his win in London at the first event.

Here is the latest leaderboard from the opening round of the LIV Golf Invitational from Pumpkin Ridge, just outside Portland, Oregon.

LIV Golf Portland Leaderboard

Place Player Score
Place Player Score
T1 Pat Perez -2
T1 Carlos Ortiz -2
T1 Bernd Wiesberger -2
T4 Hennie Du Plessis -1
T4 Sam Horsfield -1
T4 Laurie Canter -1
T4 Hideto Tanihara -1
T4 Justin Harding -1
T4 Sergio Garcia -1
T4 Martin Kaymer -1
T4 Talor Gooch -1
T12 Phil Mickelson E
T12 Ian Poulter E
T12 Louis Oosthuizen E
T12 Matt Jones E
T12 Phachara Khongwatmai E
T12 Jinichiro Kozuma E
T12 Hudson Swafford E
T12 Shaun Norris E
T12 Wade Ormsby E
T12 Yuki Inamori E
T12 Peter Uihlein E
T12 Scott Vincent E
T12 Dustin Johnson E
T12 Bryson Dechambeau E
T26 Brooks Koepka +1
T26 Abraham Ancer +1
T26 Patrick Reed +1
T26 Richard Bland +1
T26 Lee Westwood +1
T26 Adrian Otaegui +1
T26 Sadom Kaewkanjana +1
T26 Jediah Morgan +1
T26 Ian Snyman +1
T26 Blake Windred +1
T26 Branden Grace +1
T26 Turk Pettit +1
T26 James Piot +1
T26 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra +1
T26 Chase Koepka +1
T41 Matthew Wolff +2
T41 Charl Schwartzel +2
T41 Sihwan Kim +2
T41 Ryosuke Kinoshita +2
T41 Itthipat Buranatanyarat +2
T41 Kevin Na +2
T41 Graeme Mcdowell +2

More From DraftKings Nation