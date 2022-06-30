Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 2 of LIV Golf Invitational from Portland

After the first 18 holes for the LIV Golf Tour on American soil from Pumpkin Ridge outside Portland, Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz at -5 holds a one-shot lead over perhaps the biggest name to join the nascent new league in Dustin Johnson.

Ortiz finished with seven birdies and two bogeys to claim the lead, and was one of the last players added to the field thanks to joining the LIV Tour just earlier this week. The one-time winner on the PGA Tour picked up his only large tour victory at the Houston Open in November of 2020.

The second day of the tournament begins with a shotgun start at 4:15 p.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours. And for a golf fans, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA TOUR each week does have its benefits.

When the full list of starting holes for Round 2 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from the Pumpkin Ridge in North Plains, Oregon on Friday is available, we’ll post it below.