Report: USC, UCLA looking to leave Pac-12 for Big Ten

USC and UCLA are reportedly looking to leave the Pac-12 conference and move to the Big Ten as early as 2024, per Jon Wilner. It’s crazy to think of the Pac-12’s two premier schools looking to move to the Midwest, but that’s the nature of college football realignment.

Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) June 30, 2022

This will take a lot of willpower and negotiation from the California schools, as the Pac-12 is not about to lose their two flagship institutions. USC just went all-in on its football program by hiring Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma, and there’s no way the Pac-12 is going to let the Big Ten take away the potential rise of a superpower. UCLA has been a consistent force on the hardwood, which is an area the Pac-12 traditionally struggles in. The conference won’t give up that asset without a fight.

We’ll see if this has any major legs going forward, or whether it’s a college realignment rumor gone a bit too far off the reservation.