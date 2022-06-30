NCAA conference realignments: Latest news, rumors, updates

It is looking like the landscape of college football is going to be largely changing in the near future. With conference realignment, a hot-button issue, the rumors that came out on Thursday, June 30th have fanned the flame even further. It was announced that USC and UCLA could be looking to move to the Big Ten as soon as 2024. It was then reported that it is basically a done deal and we can be looking for an official announcement in the next 24 hours, per Pete Thamel.

With Oklahoma and Texas already heading to the SEC, the dominoes are starting to fall for a huge re-alignment in college football. As the Pac-12 loses two core teams, the idea of conferences based on locations is going out the window. USC and UCLA would be joining a conference with teams in Nebraska, Michigan, Ohio and most notably New Jersey. This move opens the door for teams across the country to be in the same conference which has been largely unprecedented.

Latest rumors

The Big Ten chancellors and presidents have a meeting scheduled for 6pm ET tonight to vote on the addition of USC & UCLA, sources told @TheAthletic.



It's expected to be a formality, of course. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 30, 2022

What it means: Remember five hours ago when Los Angeles wasn’t in the midwest? What a wild time that was indeed.

Also who knows when the rest of the AD’s and Presidents from the Big Ten knew this was coming, but it seems extremely dirty pool to spring this on their “strategic alliance” partner and hold the vote in less time than it would take to fly from B1G HQ in Chicago to LA.

And can someone explain if UCLA softball is going to be playing at Rutgers in four years? Because besides being really non-competitive on the diamond, that doesn’t make much sense for anyone.

Yes. But they can’t. That’s the whole problem. This is an arms race and the ACC is unable to poach. Exit only at the ACC, unfortunately https://t.co/ruEDo5dI3i — Josh Newberg (@joshnewberg247) June 30, 2022

What it means: The thing that every administrator in college athletics is whispering about on their way home from the NACDA convention in Vegas, but no one is reporting because it’s too soon to confirm everything, is how the ACC is going to handle all this.

Technically the 14 schools in the league have all signed a Grant of Rights through 2036. That means if a team leaves, they technically would lose all their TV revenue through that season. But like New Year’s resolutions and wrestling factions, GoR agreements were made to be broken.

RECKLESS SPECULATION: FSU, Miami, North Carolina, and potentially Clemson probably have university general counsel with contracts in one hand and a magnifying glass in the other presently. This could get wild.

Did the rest of the Pac-12 know?



Oregon AD Rob Mullens had no prior indication that USC and UCLA were talking about leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, per a source. Mullens learned this morning, per the source.



More here: https://t.co/X4P3ZoOGhp — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) June 30, 2022

What it means: It means UCLA AD Martin Jarmond and USC AD Mike Bohn, or USC President Carol Folt and UCLA Chancellor Gene Block, or all four of them, just straight up capped their conference under cover of darkness. This is some real gangster stuff, and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren likely played the role of Tom Hagen.

This was all of 310 days ago.

Big Ten commish Kevin Warren on the new ACC-Big Ten-Pac-12 alliance: "There's turbulence in college athletics. We need to have strong leadership. We need to work together." — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 24, 2021

This is some real Barbarians at the Gate stuff. Remember this the next time someone from the B1G talks about integrity in college athletics.

Conferences outside the B1G & SEC with member teams that are attractive - hi rev, athletic success, big markets - should be worried those teams will leave for the new Power 2.



Would imagine that includes more Pac-12 teams such as Oregon, and ACC teams such as Clemson, FSU & UNC. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 30, 2022

What it means: If the Big Ten is able to pick off two more schools, keeping the Olympic sports in the league seems much more likely. USC vs. Illinois volleyball games don’t make a lot of sense for anyone.

Also remember that “historic alliance” between the Pac-12, Big Ten, and ACC from all of 10 months ago? Imagine looking a man in his eye before stabbing him right in the heart. College athletics is one cold business.

Big 12 Source:



In the wake of USC and UCLA to the Big 10 rumors, Kansas University has had talks internally to try to make a push to join the Big East as soon as 2025, presumably going independent in football.



Would be a very large domino. — Marc Fiscarelli (@MarcFiscHoops) June 30, 2022

What it means: This is something that’s made a lot of sense for some time. Kansas continuing to throw good money after bad trying to improve in football has proven a fruitless exercise unless they have a totalitarian dictator-player torturer in charge. KU made a terrific hire in Lance Leipold, and if anyone can get them fixed it’s the former Buffalo Bulls head man. But the long arc of Lawrence history bends towards sucking, and it might be the right move to just lean into the sport that dominates everything about the politics and culture of the state.

And since we’re going cross-continental already, would this be enough to get Gonzaga to jump on the Big East train as well? Mark Few in MSG every March would be simply wild.